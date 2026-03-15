Nagpur Teenager's Death: Police Investigate Suicide at Empress Mall

A teenager's death at a Nagpur shopping mall is under investigation as a suspected suicide, prompting a police probe into the circumstances and potential motives.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An 18-year-old boy was found dead at the Empress Mall in Nagpur, with suicide suspected.

The teenager, Yash Sunil Zhade, had been reported missing by his family.

Rat poison and a water bottle were found near the body, suggesting a possible method of suicide.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death, including discrepancies in his statements about school exams.

An 18-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide on the premises of a shopping mall in Nagpur on Sunday, an official said.

Yash Sunil Zhade, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in the Manewada area, had been missing since Saturday afternoon, and his family had lodged a complaint at Hudkeshwar police station, he said.

His body was found on the second floor of the Empress Mall in the city. A water bottle and rat poison were recovered from the spot, the official said.

Zhade's Class 12 exams ended on March 11, but he reportedly kept leaving home, saying he had examinations, his family told the police.

The body was sent to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo Hospital) for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.