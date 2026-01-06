Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said, adding that six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Mohit, the victim who was in Class 11, was surrounded by multiple juveniles, who repeatedly punched and kicked him until he fell on the ground and lost consciousness, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a statement said.

When an eyewitness tried to intervene, he was also assaulted by the group.

The officer said that at 7.25 pm on Monday, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed police about the admission of an unconscious patient with a history of physical assault.

"Mohit was initially examined there and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

"While doctors declared him unfit for statement, an eyewitness told police that the teenager had an ongoing dispute with one of the juveniles from the locality. On Monday evening, a verbal altercation broke out between the victim and the group, which soon escalated into a scuffle," the Additional CP said.

Despite medical treatment, the teenager succumbed to his injuries. Police received information regarding his demise from GTB Hospital at around 1.15 am.

Following the death, a murder case was registered and teams were immediately formed to investigate the case.

During the course of investigation, the Crime Team and the Forensic teams inspected the scene of the crime in Trilokpuri. Based on eyewitness accounts and probe, a team apprehended six juveniles involved in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.