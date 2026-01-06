HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 15:24 IST

x

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said, adding that six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Mohit, the victim who was in Class 11, was surrounded by multiple juveniles, who repeatedly punched and kicked him until he fell on the ground and lost consciousness, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania in a statement said.

 

When an eyewitness tried to intervene, he was also assaulted by the group.

The officer said that at 7.25 pm on Monday, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed police about the admission of an unconscious patient with a history of physical assault.

"Mohit was initially examined there and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further treatment due to the seriousness of his injuries.

"While doctors declared him unfit for statement, an eyewitness told police that the teenager had an ongoing dispute with one of the juveniles from the locality. On Monday evening, a verbal altercation broke out between the victim and the group, which soon escalated into a scuffle," the Additional CP said.

Despite medical treatment, the teenager succumbed to his injuries. Police received information regarding his demise from GTB Hospital at around 1.15 am.

Following the death, a murder case was registered and teams were immediately formed to investigate the case.

During the course of investigation, the Crime Team and the Forensic teams inspected the scene of the crime in Trilokpuri. Based on eyewitness accounts and probe, a team apprehended six juveniles involved in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked
Himachal student dies after ragging, harassment; 4 booked
SIT to probe Tripura student Anjel Chakma's murder
SIT to probe Tripura student Anjel Chakma's murder
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership
Delhi man thrashed, wife molested over gym ownership
4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner
4 students suffer burns as schoolboy hurls paint thinner

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela Devotees2:31

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh...

Kedarnath Dham Sees Spectacular Snowfall0:51

Kedarnath Dham Sees Spectacular Snowfall

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO