Teenager Held For Stabbing Teacher During Robbery Attempt In Thane

A 13-year-old boy in Thane, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher multiple times during a robbery attempt at her home.

Key Points A 13-year-old boy was apprehended in Thane for allegedly stabbing a teacher during a robbery attempt.

The teenager has been booked for attempted murder after allegedly attacking the 55-year-old woman in her home.

The teacher, who reprimanded the boy, was stabbed multiple times and is in serious condition in a local hospital.

Neighbours apprehended the teenager after hearing the woman's screams and handed him over to the police.

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly seriously injuring a woman while attempting to steal from her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Teenager Booked For Attempted Murder

The teenager, who has been booked for attempted murder, allegedly committed the crime in the Murbad area on Monday night, they said.

Police said the boy, a school student, broke into the house of a 55-year-old woman to steal. However, the woman returned home while he was still in the house.

Teacher Seriously Injured In Stabbing

The victim, who happens to be a teacher from a different school, reprimanded the boy, but the minor allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed her multiple times, an official said.

Hearing the woman's screams, neighbours rushed to her house. They nabbed the boy and handed him over to the police.

Police Investigation Underway

"The teacher is admitted to a local hospital, and her condition is reported to be serious. The boy has been sent to a remand home," said inspector Sachin Hundlekar from the Murbad police station.