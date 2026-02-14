Mumbai woman booked for kidnapping boy after one-sided obsession

A 19-year-old woman in Mumbai is facing serious charges, including harassment and kidnapping, after allegedly targeting a 17-year-old boy who rejected her advances

A First Information Report has been registered against a 19-year-old woman here for allegedly harassing and kidnapping a 17-year-old boy after she developed one-sided attraction for him, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sania, is absconding, said an official of Mankhurd police station.

She allegedly lured the boy to her residence last August and pressured him into intimate acts, as per the complaint. She also threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone, it said.

When the boy rejected her marriage proposal, she allegedly threatened self-harm and even kidnapped him to coerce him into relationship.

The boy's family lodged a complaint this week after he narrated the ordeal to them.

An FIR was registered against the woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A search has been launched to trace her, the official said.