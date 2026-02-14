HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai woman booked for kidnapping boy after one-sided obsession

Mumbai woman booked for kidnapping boy after one-sided obsession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
February 14, 2026 00:35 IST

A 19-year-old woman in Mumbai is facing serious charges, including harassment and kidnapping, after allegedly targeting a 17-year-old boy who rejected her advances

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The accused allegedly lured the boy to her residence and pressured him into intimate acts.
  • The woman is also accused of threatening the boy and his family after he rejected her marriage proposal.
  • An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and for kidnapping under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Police have launched a search to locate the absconding accused.

A First Information Report has been registered against a 19-year-old woman here for allegedly harassing and kidnapping a 17-year-old boy after she developed one-sided attraction for him, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sania, is absconding, said an official of Mankhurd police station.

 

She allegedly lured the boy to her residence last August and pressured him into intimate acts, as per the complaint. She also threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident to anyone, it said.

When the boy rejected her marriage proposal, she allegedly threatened self-harm and even kidnapped him to coerce him into relationship.

The boy's family lodged a complaint this week after he narrated the ordeal to them.

An FIR was registered against the woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for kidnapping under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A search has been launched to trace her, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
