Body Parts Found In Search For Missing Ranchi Toddler

The search for a missing 18-month-old girl in Ranchi intensifies as suspected body parts are found in a nearby drain, prompting forensic investigation and DNA testing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Info Ahmedabad GoG/X

Key Points Body parts were discovered in an open drain during the search for a missing 18-month-old girl in Ranchi.

Forensic analysis and DNA testing are being conducted to determine if the remains belong to the missing toddler.

CCTV footage suggests the girl did not leave her house, leading to suspicions she may have fallen into the nearby drain.

Police and NDRF are continuing the search operation, and a reward has been offered for information on the girl's whereabouts.

Some body parts of a baby were recovered from an open drain here on Tuesday during the search operation for an 18-month-old girl, who allegedly went missing from her house four days ago, a police officer said.

The body parts have been sent to forensic laboratory for further examination, and a DNA test will also be carried out to ascertain whether the parts belong to the missing girl, he said.

The toddler went missing around 4.30 pm on Saturday from her house located at Khorha Colony within the Sadar police station limits.

Investigation Into Missing Toddler Case

"We recovered two bones and flesh during the search operation in the area. The remains were handed over to forensic officials for further examination. There is a possibility that the remains belong to the missing girl. DNA testing will also be carried out to ascertain whether the remains belong to the missing girl. However, the police and NDRF search operation is still underway," Ranchi City SP Paras Rana told PTI.

The house is located only six feet away from the open drain. After analysing the CCTV camera footage installed outside the house, it was found that the girl did not step out of her house on the day of the incident. It is the main reason behind the suspicion that the girl might have fallen into a drain, Rana said.

Search Efforts And Public Appeal

However, police are still searching for the safe recovery of the girl, and for this a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on the girl's whereabouts was made, he stated.

On Monday, Jharkhand BJP state president Aditya Sahu met the victim's family and assured them of recovering the girl safely.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed Ranchi police to intensify efforts to trace the girl.