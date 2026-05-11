Jharkhand Police Offer Reward To Find Missing Toddler

Jharkhand Police are offering a substantial reward in the search for a missing 18-month-old girl in Ranchi, as investigations intensify and political pressure mounts for her safe return.

Key Points Jharkhand Police offer Rs 50,000 reward for information on missing 18-month-old girl in Ranchi.

The toddler disappeared from her Khorha Colony home, prompting an extensive police search.

Police are analysing CCTV footage and investigating the possibility that the girl fell into a nearby drain.

Jharkhand BJP alleges the girl was abducted and is demanding her safe return within 36 hours.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed Ranchi police to intensify efforts to find the missing child.

Jharkhand Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old girl who went missing from her house in Khorha Colony here two days ago, officials said.

The toddler went missing around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Police Investigation Into Missing Toddler

"After receiving information about the incident, police conducted a thorough search, but they could not trace her," said Kuldeep Kumar, the officer in-charge of Sadar police station.

It is suspected that the girl might have fallen into a drain that flows near the house, Kumar said, adding that CCTV footage is being analysed to trace the baby.

Political Pressure Mounts For Safe Return

"The girl went missing from her house and has not yet been traced. We have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about her. Several police stations are on alert, and raids are also being conducted at various locations to trace her," Ranchi City SP Paras Rana told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP state president Aditya Sahu met the victim's family and assured them of recovering the girl safely.

"After meeting the girl's family, it has come to light that some miscreants might have abducted the girl. The culprits are openly showing the girl on the phone via video call and threatening the family," Sahu claimed.

BJP Issues Ultimatum To Police

"I am giving police 36 hours' time to rescue the girl from the clutches of the miscreants and hand her over to her family. If police do not recover the girl within the deadline, every party worker will stage a protest here," he said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance of the matter and directed Ranchi police to intensify efforts to trace the girl.