UP Police Inspector Dies Suddenly While on Duty in Etah

A police inspector in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died while on duty, prompting an investigation into a suspected cardiac arrest and highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement personnel.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Police Inspector Raghvendra Singh died suddenly while on duty at the police lines in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials suspect the cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Singh was deployed for examination duty when he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Etah Medical College.

Singh joined the police force in 1998 and was promoted to inspector in 2016, and was currently posted at the cyber police station.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A police inspector died after his health suddenly deteriorated while on duty at the police lines in Etah, with officials suspecting he suffered a cardiac arrest, police said.

According to police, Inspector Raghvendra Singh was deployed for an examination duty at the police lines when he suddenly fell ill. Fellow personnel rushed him to the Etah Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Singh, a native of Auraiya district, had joined the police force as a sub-inspector in 1998 and was promoted to inspector in 2016. He was currently posted at the cyber police station.

Investigation and Response

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey, along with other officials, reached the hospital after receiving information and reviewed the situation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received.

Station House Officer Prem Pal Singh said that prima facie it appears to be a case of cardiac arrest.

After the post-mortem, the body will be accorded a guard of honour at the police lines and then sent to his native village after the arrival of family members, officials added.