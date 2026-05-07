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Unidentified Body Discovered At Delhi Construction Site: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 17:11 IST

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Delhi police have launched a murder investigation after a decomposed body was found buried at an under-construction site in Shahdara, raising concerns about safety and security in the area.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered buried at a construction site in Shahdara, Delhi.
  • Police suspect the victim was murdered and the body concealed to destroy evidence.
  • An FIR has been registered, and police are examining CCTV footage and questioning locals.
  • Forensic experts are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause and time of death.

A decomposed body of an unidentified man was found buried under sand and gravel on the fourth floor of an under-construction building in east Delhi's Shahdara, officials said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Suspicious Death at Delhi Construction Site

Police said a PCR call regarding a foul smell was received at Shahdara police station on May 6 from an under-construction building in the Naveen Shahdara area.

 

"Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and searched the under-construction premises. During inspection, the team found a decomposed body of an unknown man, aged around 35 to 40 years, buried beneath sand and gravel on the fourth floor of the building," a senior police officer said.

The police said the circumstances surrounding the recovery suggested that the victim had been murdered and the body concealed in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Forensic Examination and Ongoing Investigation

A crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene to inspect the spot and collect evidence. The body was later shifted to the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.

"We have registered an FIR at Shahdara police station and launched further investigation into the matter," the officer said.

The teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning local labourers, contractors and residents to gather leads about suspicious movement in and around the building in recent days. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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