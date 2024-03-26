News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Blood Suckers Turn Healers In Kashmir

Blood Suckers Turn Healers In Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
March 26, 2024 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashmiris receive traditional leech therapy from a practitioner during the celebrations of Nowroz in Srinagar.

Nowruz, the beginning of the year in the Persian calendar, has a different significance in Kashmir.

On this day, thousands of patients suffering from various skin ailments gather at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar to receive the leech treatment.

In this centuries-old alternative treatment, practitioners use leeches to suck impure blood from the affected patient.

Leech treatment is one of the oldest skin therapies in the Valley and is believed to have been used to treat thousands of patients.

Though overshadowed by more conventional treatments over the years, people from various parts of Kashmir travel to the Hazratbal market every Nowruz to receive the therapy.

Nowruz also marks the first day of spring in Kashmir that extends roughly from March to early May.

 

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
Tulips, Tulips Everywhere!
Tulips, Tulips Everywhere!
What Mirwaiz Farooq Did After Release
What Mirwaiz Farooq Did After Release
Recipe: Kashmiri Methi Chaman
Recipe: Kashmiri Methi Chaman
Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You
Brides, Rakul Has Some Advice For You
Mast Mast Seerat
Mast Mast Seerat
Kriti, Sonakshi, Sobhita Celebrate Holi
Kriti, Sonakshi, Sobhita Celebrate Holi
Auto component makers to gain from new EV policy
Auto component makers to gain from new EV policy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Children Are Back In School In Kashmir

Children Are Back In School In Kashmir

Dal Lake roars! F4 racing debuts in Srinagar

Dal Lake roars! F4 racing debuts in Srinagar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances