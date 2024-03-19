What Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Did After Release

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on March 8, 2024.
Earlier, on September 22, 2023, the Mirwaiz was released from house arrest four years after he was taken into detention after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Fearing pro-Palestinian protests after the Friday prayers in October, he was placed under house arrest again.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com