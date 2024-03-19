News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Did After Release

What Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Did After Release

By UMAR GANIE
March 19, 2024 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on March 8, 2024.

Earlier, on September 22, 2023, the Mirwaiz was released from house arrest four years after he was taken into detention after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Fearing pro-Palestinian protests after the Friday prayers in October, he was placed under house arrest again.

 

IMAGE: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq inaugurates a foreign brand showroom in Srinagar. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz performs dua (prays) during the inaugation.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz interacts with people during the inauguration.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz addresses people at the Aali Masjid Eidgah in Srinagar for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 during the holy month of Ramadan.

 

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz offers the Zuhr namaaz at the Aali Masjid Eidgah.

 

IMAGE: A view of people performing Zuhr prayers at the Aali Masjid Eidgah.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
'We've had no democratic govt in J&K...'
'We've had no democratic govt in J&K...'
Will J&K See Assembly Elections In 2024?
Will J&K See Assembly Elections In 2024?
'When will J&K's statehood be restored?'
'When will J&K's statehood be restored?'
SC asks Ajit Pawar group to say Clock symbol disputed
SC asks Ajit Pawar group to say Clock symbol disputed
Virat Kohli back in the RCB den!
Virat Kohli back in the RCB den!
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Mandhana shuts down haters comparing her to Kohli
Mandhana shuts down haters comparing her to Kohli
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

After 4 Years, Mirwaiz Is Free!

After 4 Years, Mirwaiz Is Free!

'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'

'J&K is an indicator of India's political future'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances