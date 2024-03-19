What Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Did After Release

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on March 8, 2024.

Earlier, on September 22, 2023, the Mirwaiz was released from house arrest four years after he was taken into detention after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Fearing pro-Palestinian protests after the Friday prayers in October, he was placed under house arrest again.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq inaugurates a foreign brand showroom in Srinagar.

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz performs dua (prays) during the inaugation.

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz interacts with people during the inauguration.

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz addresses people at the Aali Masjid Eidgah in Srinagar for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 during the holy month of Ramadan.

IMAGE: The Mirwaiz offers the Zuhr namaaz at the Aali Masjid Eidgah.

IMAGE: A view of people performing Zuhr prayers at the Aali Masjid Eidgah.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com