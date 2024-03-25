Tulips, Tulips Everywhere!

Tulips are in full bloom at Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar .

Ensconced between the Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Hills, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, earlier known as Siraj Bagh, has 1.7 million tulips of different varieties.

The tulip bulbs are planted in a phased manner so that the flowers remain in the garden for a month or more.

"When the garden blooms fully, there will be a rainbow of tulips," department officials told PTI.

Five new varieties of tulips have been added to the existing 68 this year. The area of the tulip garden has been increased by adding another 200,000 bulbs.

A record 1.7 million tulip bulbs have been planted in the garden spread over 55 hectares, the officials said.

Other spring flowers like hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens will also be on display to add to the variety of flowers and colours in the garden.

IMAGE: Asia's largest tulip garden was opened for visitors on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

