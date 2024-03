On Monday, March 4, 2024, students returned to school in Kashmir after 95 days of winter vacation.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Teachers welcome the children.

IMAGE: A teacher inspects a student's nails.

IMAGE: Students enter the school premises.

IMAGE: These children seem to like going back to school.

IMAGE: And the lessons begin...

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com