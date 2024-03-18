Dal Lake roars! F4 racing debuts in Srinagar

Umar Ganie captures glimpses of Srinagar’s first-ever Formula 4 race.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Srinagar ignited the passion for motorsport with a historic Formula 4 event.

Srinagar hosted its first-ever Formula 4 car racing event, showcasing high-octane action and igniting excitement amongst the local youth on Sunday.

Held along the picturesque Dal Lake, the 1.7 km race thrilled crowds with stunning stunts by professional drivers. The event wasn't just about adrenaline, it was also aimed at boosting tourism and inspiring young minds.

It also highlighted Kashmir's growing popularity in the motorsport arena, attracting top drivers and inspiring future champions.

IMAGE: The picturesque Srinagar witnessed its inaugural Formula-4 car racing event on Sunday.

IMAGE: A car showcasing dances from across India.

IMAGE: Breath-taking stunts.

IMAGE: Some daredevils showcased impressive bike stunts as well.

IMAGE: A spectacular finish to the race! .

IMAGE: Formula-4 car race roared to life from Lalit Ghat, nestled on the tranquil banks of the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: The racing event was hailed as more than just a display of speed and competition— it was a celebration of resilience and unity.