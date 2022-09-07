BJP's Ruby Khan faces fatwa for installing Ganesh idol at home

Even death threats and a fatwa issued against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing a Lord Ganesh idol in her home in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol in Narora Ghat.

She was accompanied by her two sisters and her husband Asif, apart from the security provided for her.

Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol in her residence, said she was not scared of the fatwa and threats.

Speaking to ANI she said, "I installed the idol in my residence on August 31 and since then this fatwa has been issued. Maulanas (clerics) are saying that I have become a Hindu as I have installed Lord Ganesh's idol. I am receiving threats to boycott me and to burn my family alive. When I go out people are calling me Hindu but I am not afraid of fatwas and maulanas. The way I installed the idol in the same way I will immerse, with due diligence."

Clerics have issued a fatwa against her and called on the community to ostracise her.

"I have asked the district administration for security but till now security has not been provided to me. A police constable comes to my house every day for two or three hours. For today, the police station has sent two officers for the security of my family," she added.

She said she will continue to worship and install Lord Ganesh's idol in her home.

The BJP leader said when she performed a puja at her residence after the foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid, she faced similar reactions.

"Even after the foundation stone of Ram temple was laid I had worshipped in my house, after which a fatwa was issued against me," she said.

"They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. But I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh, and my husband is with me," Ruby Khan told ANI on September 5.