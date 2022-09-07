News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Ruby Khan faces fatwa for installing Ganesh idol at home

BJP's Ruby Khan faces fatwa for installing Ganesh idol at home

Source: ANI
September 07, 2022 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even death threats and a fatwa issued against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing a Lord Ganesh idol in her home in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol in Narora Ghat.

She was accompanied by her two sisters and her husband Asif, apart from the security provided for her.

Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol in her residence, said she was not scared of the fatwa and threats.

 

Speaking to ANI she said, "I installed the idol in my residence on August 31 and since then this fatwa has been issued. Maulanas (clerics) are saying that I have become a Hindu as I have installed Lord Ganesh's idol. I am receiving threats to boycott me and to burn my family alive. When I go out people are calling me Hindu but I am not afraid of fatwas and maulanas. The way I installed the idol in the same way I will immerse, with due diligence."

Clerics have issued a fatwa against her and called on the community to ostracise her.

"I have asked the district administration for security but till now security has not been provided to me. A police constable comes to my house every day for two or three hours. For today, the police station has sent two officers for the security of my family," she added.

She said she will continue to worship and install Lord Ganesh's idol in her home.

The BJP leader said when she performed a puja at her residence after the foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid, she faced similar reactions.

"Even after the foundation stone of Ram temple was laid I had worshipped in my house, after which a fatwa was issued against me," she said.

"They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. But I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh, and my husband is with me," Ruby Khan told ANI on September 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love'
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love'
'Lord Ganesh is in our heart'
'Lord Ganesh is in our heart'
Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi
Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi
Asia Cup: Out of sorts India face tricky Afghanistan
Asia Cup: Out of sorts India face tricky Afghanistan
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
Rajpath renamed as Kartavya Path, Kejri skips meet
Rajpath renamed as Kartavya Path, Kejri skips meet
I-T sleuths raid unrecognised parties across India
I-T sleuths raid unrecognised parties across India
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PIX: Ganesh festival without Covid curbs after 2 yrs

PIX: Ganesh festival without Covid curbs after 2 yrs

Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

Bollywood Brings Bappa Home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances