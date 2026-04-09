BJP vows to change place names and tackle infiltration in West Bengal if elected

BJP national president Nitin Nabin promises to change place names and crack down on Bangladeshi infiltration in West Bengal if the party wins the upcoming election, vowing to restore cultural identity and improve security.

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP promises to change place names in West Bengal deemed inconsistent with the state's culture if elected.

The BJP pledges to address Bangladeshi infiltration, which they claim endangers women's security in West Bengal.

Nitin Nabin accuses the TMC government of corruption, repression, and failing to provide security to the people of West Bengal.

The BJP claims that central welfare projects are being denied to the people of West Bengal because they do not feature Mamata Banerjee's photograph.

The BJP promises to improve women's safety, create job opportunities, and provide more financial assistance to women in West Bengal.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday asserted that the names of places antithetical to West Bengal's culture and ethos will be changed if the BJP forms the government in the state.

Asserting that Bangladeshi infiltration was endangering women's security in the state, he said that voting the BJP to power in the state will ensure that such people face the law and are sent back.

Addressing an election rally at Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur district, Nabin said that the names of places in the state, from Alipurduar to Islampur, which he claimed are "antithetical to West Bengal's culture", will not be allowed to remain under a BJP government.

"After May 4, changes in your lives will be ushered in along with changes in the names of these places," he said.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.

The BJP chief said that this election is a battle between the state's "tyrannical government, which signifies corruption, repression, lawlessness and 'mahajangalraj'", and the BJP, in which the people of the country have faith.

He urged people of the state to give themselves a double-engine government under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all-round development of the state.

Nabin said that West Bengal, which had a glorious past in every aspect from education to industries, has been shrouded in darkness since the rule of the Congress, followed by the Left Front and currently the TMC.

Asserting that the time has come for the people of the state to turn the page on the hardships, Nabin claimed that a BJP government will bring back the smile on the faces of the poorer sections, make women feel secure and provide job opportunities to the youth.

Accusations Against the TMC Government

Maintaining that the women of the state are not safe under the Mamata Banerjee government, she cited incidents such as the R G Kar rape-murder case and the rape and murder of a college student at Kamduni in North 24 Parganas district.

"The demography of the state has changed, posing a challenge to the security of women," the BJP leader said.

"Will the people of the state affected by Bangladeshi infiltration not punish the TMC dispensation responsible for it through their votes?" he said.

Nabin said the time has come to ensure the security of women in West Bengal, urging people to bring about change in the state through their votes.

He maintained that if the people of West Bengal want an end to politics of hatred and violence, they should cast their votes on April 23 and 29 to usher in change.

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the TMC in West Bengal of appeasing a particular section of people, the BJP leader said, "Whenever the leaders of Congress and other opposition parties attack us, people strengthen us further through their votes."

Stating that the police force in West Bengal has been weakened by the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, Nabin alleged that the TMC government is more interested in providing security to infiltrators than to the people of the state.

BJP's Promises for West Bengal

Nabin sought to assure the women of West Bengal that a BJP government will give more financial assistance to them than what was being provided by the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, besides safety, security and respect.

He asserted that under a BJP government, youths of West Bengal will not have to migrate to other states for education and employment opportunities.

Nabin said the benefits of central welfare projects such as the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme or the PM Awas Yojana were denied to the people of West Bengal by the TMC government because "these did not display the photograph of Didi (Mamata Banerjee)".

The BJP chief alleged that clubs in the state receive money for holding Durga Puja only on the condition that Banerjee's photo will be displayed in the pandals.