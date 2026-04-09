Modi Vows to Transform Bengal with Six Guarantees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils six key guarantees for West Bengal, promising to usher in an era of development, accountability, and industrial growth under a BJP government, while strongly criticising the incumbent TMC administration for alleged corruption and misgovernance.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Narendra Modi announced six guarantees for West Bengal, promising development and accountability under a BJP government.

Modi criticised the TMC government for alleged corruption, industrial decline, and a 'reign of fear'.

Key promises include reopening corruption cases, jailing corrupt leaders, and implementing the 7th Pay Commission for state employees.

Modi pledged to make Bengal self-sufficient in fisheries and prevent illegal immigration.

Modi emphasised the need for a 'double-engine' government for coordinated development between the state and the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced six guarantees for Bengal if the BJP wins the Assembly polls and sought the ouster of the "'nirmam'" (cruel) TMC government, accusing it of "setting new parameters of development debacle and pulling the state back".

Addressing a rally at the port city of Haldia in Purba Medinipur, which also doubles up as one of the state's industrial hotspots, Modi assured the people of rescuing the state from the existing "reign of fear" and creating an atmosphere of all-pervading "trust".

"Investments cannot be ushered in when an atmosphere of fear prevails. It can only happen when there is trust, which the BJP will bring in Bengal once it forms government here," Modi said, focusing on the party's industrial plank in the run-up to the polls.

Canvassing for BJP candidates in the backyard of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Modi connoted the Mamata Banerjee administration as "Nirmam (cruel) sarkar", an obvious play on words on the chief minister's name as its antonym.

"While the entire country is walking on the path of progress, the TMC's Nirmam Sarkar is pulling Bengal back in a sustained manner. To usher in a Viksit Bengal, it is essential to remove the TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar'," the prime minister said.

He promised the people of West Bengal that the BJP would make the state self-sufficient in fisheries and the seafood sector, while highlighting that the BJP government at the Centre has set up a dedicated ministry for the welfare of the fisherfolk and allotted a record budget for them.

Underling "six Modi guarantees" for the people, the prime minister said the BJP, once in power in the state, will replace the TMC's "reign of fear" with BJP's "trust" and make public servants accountable to citizens for their actions.

"The BJP will reopen all files on corruption and crimes committed against women in Bengal, which the TMC has suppressed," he added, spelling out his "third guarantee".

"All leaders involved in corruption will be in jail, no TMC goons can escape the clutches of law," he added as the fourth.

While pledging that government facilities and scheme benefits will be made available to all genuine citizens, Modi underlined that "infiltrators won't be allowed to stay in this country".

"Once the BJP government is formed, we will immediately implement the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal for state employees, teachers and those working in related sectors," the PM said, defining his final guarantee.

Modi arrived at the Haldia helipad ground about two hours later than his scheduled time of 9.30 in the morning, owing to inclement weather marked by overnight showers across large parts of southern Bengal.

"I thank people for turning up in such huge numbers despite the adverse weather. This is an indicator of a storm in the making. The people of Bengal are ready for a regime change, a sign that TMC's exit from the state is a certainty," he said.

Referring to the BJP's 2021 state election performance in Purba Medinipur, where it bagged 15 of the 16 assembly seats, Modi said the entire Bengal is now following the path shown by the district five years ago.

"The results of Nandigram from last time will be repeated in Bhabanipur this time around," he said, referring to Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Mamata Banerjee in 2021.

Adhikari has been pitted against the incumbent chief minister at her bastion in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur this time.

Accusations Against the TMC Government

Harping on the industrial legacy of the region, previously known as Tamralipta, and the flourishing riverine businesses in the past, the prime minister lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government for "destroying the industrial landscape" of the area.

He alleged the "TMC cheated Bengal's youth on two counts -- destroyed the private sector and looted government posts for money".

"Even in 100 years, the TMC cannot absolve itself of the sins it committed against Bengal's youth," Modi added, referring to the closed industrial units of the state and workforce migration.

Accusing the incumbent party of following a "religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank", Modi batted for a double-engine government in West Bengal.

The state "would not benefit by opposing the PM, but will profit only when a PM and a CM act in unison", Modi said.

While repeating the Centre's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' policy, Modi signed off, stating, "All those who looted Bengal will be made to pay."