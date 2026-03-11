BJP Leader Critically Injured in West Bengal Shooting

A BJP leader in West Bengal is in critical condition after being shot by assailants, raising concerns about political violence in the region.
Key Points
- A local BJP leader, Trilokesh Dhali, was shot in the stomach in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.
- The assailants, riding motorcycles, fled the scene after firing two rounds.
- Dhali is in serious condition and has been transferred to Kolkata for further treatment.
- The shooting occurred between Gangasagar bus terminus and Sridham bus terminus.
A local BJP leader was seriously injured after he was shot at, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.
Motorcycle-borne assailants fled the area after shooting two rounds at Trilokesh Dhali's stomach in Sagar Island, a police officer said.
Dhali, who was in a serious condition, received initial treatment at a local hospital and was thereafter shifted to Kolkata, he said.
The incident happened at a place between Gangasagar bus terminus and Sridham bus terminus under the jurisdiction of Gangasagar coastal police station, he added.