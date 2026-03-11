HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP Leader Critically Injured in West Bengal Shooting

BJP Leader Critically Injured in West Bengal Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 11, 2026 11:56 IST

A BJP leader in West Bengal is in critical condition after being shot by assailants, raising concerns about political violence in the region.

Key Points

  • A local BJP leader, Trilokesh Dhali, was shot in the stomach in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.
  • The assailants, riding motorcycles, fled the scene after firing two rounds.
  • Dhali is in serious condition and has been transferred to Kolkata for further treatment.
  • The shooting occurred between Gangasagar bus terminus and Sridham bus terminus.

A local BJP leader was seriously injured after he was shot at, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

Motorcycle-borne assailants fled the area after shooting two rounds at Trilokesh Dhali's stomach in Sagar Island, a police officer said.

 

Dhali, who was in a serious condition, received initial treatment at a local hospital and was thereafter shifted to Kolkata, he said.

The incident happened at a place between Gangasagar bus terminus and Sridham bus terminus under the jurisdiction of Gangasagar coastal police station, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
