BJP Aims To Save Punjab From AAP Government's Failures

The BJP is calling for change in Punjab, criticising the AAP government's handling of drug trafficking, law and order, and overall development in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP criticises the AAP government for failing to address drug trafficking and rising crime in Punjab.

Tarun Chugh calls for awareness campaigns against drug addiction and rehabilitation of affected youth.

The BJP aims to restore Punjab to a path of development, prosperity, and security.

The party envisions a drug-free, fear-free, corruption-free, investment-friendly, and development-oriented Punjab.

BJP highlights the need for a 'double-engine' government to achieve progress in Punjab.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said time has come to save Punjab and its people from the AAP government, which had has failed the state on every front.

Chugh alleged that the four-year tenure of the Bhagwant Mann-government has witnessed a rise in drug trafficking, mafia activities, gangster culture and extortion.

Countless families are suffering as young people fall prey to drug addiction, pushing households into emotional, social and economic distress, he claimed.

Addressing a gathering of party workers after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he appealed to them to launch awareness campaigns against drugs and help rehabilitate affected youth. Making Punjab drug-free, he asserted, is a collective responsibility.

Concerns Over Punjab's Law And Order Situation

Chugh further said Prime Minister Modi's recognition of ordinary citizens driving positive social change should inspire party workers to intensify their efforts in public service and community welfare.

Expressing concern over the "deteriorating" law and order situation, Chugh said Punjab has reached a stage where ordinary citizens feel increasingly insecure.

Attacks on police stations and personnel, along with repeated grenade attack incidents, have created an atmosphere of fear while the state government remains silent, he claimed.

BJP's Vision For A New Punjab

Punjab's security, its youth and development are facing serious challenges while the AAP government is focused on publicity, Chugh said.

He also briefed workers about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and urged them to actively assist the process at the booth level in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

Chugh said the upcoming assembly election will determine Punjab's future and called upon workers to intensify grassroots outreach and organisational efforts.

He said the BJP's objective is not merely to form a government but to restore Punjab to a path of development, prosperity and security.

The party envisions a drug-free, fear-free, corruption-free, investment-friendly and development-oriented Punjab, he said, emphasising the needs for a 'double-engine' government in the state.

Highlighting Development Under Modi's Leadership

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, several states have achieved remarkable progress in development, sports, investment and agriculture, he said.

He cited Haryana's growth and support for farmers as an example of what good governance can achieve.

Reaffirming BJP's commitment towards farmers, youth, traders and industrialists, Chugh said the party would work to bring back industries that have left Punjab, attract fresh investment and create large-scale employment opportunities.

He expressed confidence that the people of Punjab are ready for change and that the BJP will lead the state towards a new era of development and prosperity.