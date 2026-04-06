BJP Punjab Chief: Attack Won't Deter Resolve to Build 'New Punjab'

Despite a recent attack on their party office, the BJP in Punjab is doubling down on its commitment to building a 'new Punjab', addressing critical issues like drug abuse, gangsterism, and ineffective governance under the current AAP administration.

Key Points BJP Punjab remains committed to building a 'new Punjab', focusing on improved governance and reaching the last person.

Sunil Jakhar condemns the attack on the BJP office as a 'cowardly' act but asserts it will not deter the party's mission.

The BJP highlights the challenges of drug abuse and gangsterism in Punjab, criticising the state government's lack of impact.

Jakhar accuses the Congress of 'surrendering' to the AAP government and failing to hold them accountable for issues like crop damage and farmer support.

The BJP promises to eradicate drug abuse within two years if it comes to power in Punjab, emphasising the people's trust in their commitments.

BJP's Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday said "cowardly" acts such as the recent attack on the party office by those alarmed at its rising popularity will not shake the party's resolve to build a "new Punjab".

Speaking at the party's 47th foundation day event at its state headquarters, Jakhar said the people of Punjab are increasingly viewing the BJP as a "ray of hope" for their future. National general secretary Tarun Chugh, working president Ashwani Sharma, MP Satnam Singh and state general secretary Parminder Brar were present on the occasion.

He said the party remains committed to its core principle of ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the last person. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party is working towards the vision of a "new Punjab", said Jakhar.

He said misconceptions spread about the party among the people are breaking, and more people are joining the BJP.

Response to Attack on BJP Office

Referring to the April 1 blast outside the party office, Jakhar said such attacks are attempts to derail the BJP from its mission. However, a party built on sacrifices will not be intimidated, he added.

On the arrests made in the blast case, Jakhar said the Punjab Police is capable but suffers from a lack of leadership.

Key Issues in Punjab

Highlighting key concerns in the state, he said drugs and gangsterism have emerged as major challenges, with families living in constant fear for the safety of their loved ones.

He criticised the state government, claiming that despite several campaigns against the drug menace, there has been "zero impact".

Jakhar emphasised the need for a capable government and reiterated the commitment made by the Union home minister that drug abuse would be eradicated within two years if the BJP comes to power in Punjab.

He said it was a firm resolve, and people trust the BJP to deliver on its commitments.

Criticism of AAP Government and Congress

Responding to a question, Jakhar said the Congress has effectively "surrendered" before the AAP government. Referring to a Congress MP writing to a Union minister about crop damage, he questioned why Congress leaders are not holding the Punjab government accountable, especially when the crop insurance scheme is not being implemented in the state.

He further claimed that despite Rs 13,000 crore lying in the disaster relief fund, farmers are not receiving adequate support.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said while he claims to bring investment into Punjab, even simple work like procuring buses is being done through the same Rajasthan-based company used during the previous Congress government -- despite earlier allegations of corruption.

He questioned why no investigation was conducted despite having relevant files.