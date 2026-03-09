Badal Accuses AAP of Deteriorating Punjab Law and Order

Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is fiercely criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, citing deteriorating law and order and accusing them of pre-election financial manipulation.

Photograph: Sukhbir Singh Badal on Facebook

Key Points Sukhbir Singh Badal accuses the AAP government in Punjab of worsening law and order and attempting to influence voters with financial incentives.

Badal claims the Punjab government is controlled from Delhi by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Several leaders from the 'Punar Surjeet' faction rejoined the SAD, diminishing the faction's influence in the Doaba region.

Badal criticises Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, citing increased extortion, murders, and drug trafficking in the state.

Badal promises improved irrigation, industrial incentives, and employment opportunities if the SAD returns to power in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated under the Aam Aadmi Party government and accused it of trying to influence voters through financial schemes announced ahead of elections.

Targeting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the former deputy chief minister alleged that the Punjab government was being run from Delhi.

Addressing a rally under the "Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Badal Liao" campaign at Saila Khurd in Hoshiarpur district, Badal also claimed that the dissident "Punar Surjeet" faction had virtually lost its influence in the Doaba region after several of its leaders rejoined the SAD.

He said the return of leaders and their supporters marked the end of the group's presence in Hoshiarpur district and surrounding areas.

"The 'Chulla Dal' has been wiped out in Hoshiarpur and the Doaba region, and gradually this will happen across Punjab," Badal told reporters after the rally.

Several leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), including former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, SGPC member Dr Jang Bahadur Singh Rai, former Garhshankar Municipal Council president Rajinder Singh Shuka, Harjit Singh Bhatpuri, Satwinder Pal Singh Dhatt and Gurinder Singh Goldy, joined the SAD along with their supporters.

Badal alleged that attempts had been made to weaken the SAD, but some leaders had realised the situation and returned to the party.

Criticism of Punjab Government

He also attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and alleged that incidents of extortion, murders and drug trafficking had increased in the state.

Referring to the Punjab government's announcement to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women, Badal alleged that the scheme was being funded by selling government assets and by raising fresh loans.

He claimed that the state government had taken loans worth around Rs 50,000 crore and was using "people's own money" to make such announcements.

Badal also alleged that the AAP government had failed to fulfil several promises made before the 2022 Assembly polls, including providing an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to jobless youth and ensuring a minimum support price for 22 crops.

SAD's Promises for Punjab

Highlighting the tenure of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, he said several infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, such as subsidised foodgrain and the "shagun" scheme, were launched during that period. Badal said that if voted to power again, the SAD would focus on improving irrigation facilities in the Kandi belt by providing tube-well connections and lift irrigation systems.

He also proposed special incentives to attract industries to the Kandi region and spoke about plans for new highways connecting Pathankot with Chandigarh and Amritsar with Sri Anandpur Sahib through the Kandi belt.

The SAD leader said his party would prioritise employment for Punjab's youth and ensure that industries provide jobs to local candidates. He also announced plans to establish medical and veterinary colleges in every district and provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to young entrepreneurs to start businesses.

Badal urged people to unite under the banner of the Shiromani Akali Dal to safeguard the interests of Punjab.