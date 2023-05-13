News
BJP has not been able to make the mark: Bommai

BJP has not been able to make the mark: Bommai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2023 14:32 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as the Congress was striding towards victory in the state assembly elections.

"We have not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister (Narendra Modi) and workers of the party," Bommai said.

 

"We will do a detailed analysis as the results conclude. We will take these results in our stride and try to reorganise the party for next year's Lok Sabha elections," the BJP leader said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
