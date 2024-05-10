Squash star Joshna Chinappa conferred with Padma Shri

IMAGE: Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa receives the Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhawan/X

Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa was conferred Padma Shri in the field of sports by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrpati Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chinappa won the Asian Games bronze in Hangzhou last year along with Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh in a team event.

Chinappa, who turned pro in 2003, has two Commonwealth Games medals, including a gold in the 2014 Glasgow edition in doubles event, and five Asian Games medals in total.

'It's a great day for me and for squash. Just being recognised for all my efforts towards the game feels good. I was 9 years old when I started and my dream was always to play for India. 27 years later I am finally here receiving such a prestigious award... I would thank the Central Government for recognising sport and my contribution to squash in India,' Chinappa told the media after receiving her award.

IMAGE: Mallakhambh coach Uday Deshpande gets his award from the President. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhawan/X

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, a reputed Indian Mallakhamb coach at the international level, was also honoured with Padma Shri.

"President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Sports to Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande. He has been working to transform Mallakhamb from a local tradition to a globally recognised sport. Shri Deshpande has been instrumental in starting Mallakhamb centres across the country and developing standard pedagogy and instructions for Mallakhamb," Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

The 70-year-old has worked tirelessly to popularise the game at the global level. In this traditional Indian subcontinent sport, players perform aerial and gymnastics stunts on a vertical pole.

IMAGE: Indian para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna receives his award from the President. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhawan/X

The Indian para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna, was also honoured with Padma Shri.

"Gaurav Khanna is a para-badminton coach. He has contributed immensely to the promotion of Badminton among Divyanjan. He established a residential badminton academy dedicated to divyang athletes," Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

He has trained players like Pramod Bhagat, Abu Hubaida and Palak Kohli.