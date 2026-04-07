TMC Leader Accuses BJP of Betraying Rajbanshi Community in North Bengal

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of betraying the Rajbanshi community in West Bengal by failing to deliver on key promises, including recognising their language and establishing development projects, ahead of upcoming elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of hurting the Rajbanshi community's pride by failing to recognise their language in the Constitution.

Banerjee criticises Amit Shah for allegedly making false promises to the Rajbanshi community regarding a 'Narayani Sena' battalion.

The TMC leader claims the BJP has not fulfilled promises to develop religious tourism and establish an AIIMS-type hospital in north Bengal.

Banerjee alleges the BJP is withholding funds from West Bengal to hinder social welfare projects and development.

He urges people to be wary of the BJP's divisive tactics based on ethnicity, language, and religion.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government at Centre has hurt the "pride and self-esteem" of Rajbanshi community in north Bengal by "failing" to honour the earlier promise given during election campaigns.

Addressing a meeting at Natabari assembly constituency in Coochbehar district, the TMC national general secretary said the BJP at the Centre is yet to respond to the demand by the West Bengal government to recognise Rajbanshi language under the eighth schedule of the Constitution and thus hurt the "pride and self esteem" of members of the community who have their unique, indigenous culture and identity.

Accusations Against Amit Shah

Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of giving false promises to the members of the community, who comprise a large segment of voters in Coochbehar district, he said, "Shah had promised to raise a 'Narayani Sena' battalion of the Indian army from the community members in 2019, 2021 and 2024 poll campaigns, but the Centre is yet to deliver the promise."

"BJP leaders like Shah describe Rajbanshis as friends when he comes to their area to seek votes for BJP candidates and gives lots of promises, but once the polls are over and he is back in Delhi, he forgets about the community. This is true regarding Shah's professed love for all the communities, including Matuas. This shows the true colour of deceptive BJP," he said.

Accusing Shah of being ignorant about the culture and heritage of indigenous communities of Bengal, he claimed Shah had misspelt social reformer and community icon Panchanan Barma's name as Panchanan Barman while making another false promise in past.

"We are yet to see the Panchanan Barma memorial in Cooch Behar to be set up by the Centre as Amit Shah had promised in an election meeting years back. It is another matter that he even distorted his name as Panchanan Barman, which hurt the sentiments of every resident of Coochbehar and Bengal," Banerjee said.

He said Shah's promise to develop a religious tourism hub by developing popular temples in Coochbehar has also not seen the light of day, while the assurance to set up an AIIMS-type hospital in north Bengal seems to be dumped in cold storage".

"Also remember how many Bengali-speaking migrants from Coochbehar as well as other parts of Bengal, including Murshidabad and Malda, had been harassed simply for speaking in Bengali in BJP-ruled states," Banerjee said.

He described this as a "fight between insult, humiliation and respect, asmita and dignity," and called upon people to "teach BJP a lesson in the polls."

Welfare Schemes and Central Funds

Accusing the BJP of deleting the names of lakhs of Bengalis from the SIR citing "under abjudication" cause, he said this includes several lakhs of Hindu Bengalis.

Asserting the state's flagship women's social welfare project 'Lakshmir Bhandar' will never be discontinued by the Mamata Banerjee government once it returns to power, he alleged a "woman BJP leader had said in Cooch Behar in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign that BJP will halt 'Lakshmir Bhandar' if it came to power in Bengal."

He accused the Modi government of withholding the Rs 2 lakh crore central fund dues for Bengal "to starve the poor people of the state by blocking social welfare and development projects. But our CM, Mamata Banerjee, devised other ways, like raising money from our own resources, so that people are not deprived. Such is the difference between them and us."

Accusing the BJP of peddling false propaganda to win votes, he said, "Don't fall in the trap laid by the BJP and its allies. They want to divide people along ethnic, linguistic, and religious lines. Be alert."

Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.