Punjab Minister Accuses BJP Of Trying To Disrupt Peace

Punjab's Finance Minister condemns the recent blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and communal harmony, accusing the BJP of inciting violence for political gain.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Finance Minister condemns Amritsar and Jalandhar blasts as attempts to disrupt peace.

Minister accuses the BJP of trying to create fear and division in Punjab for political gains.

The minister claims the BJP uses divisive tactics during state elections to polarise voters.

DGP suspects Pakistan's ISI may be behind the Amritsar explosion, citing Operation Sindoor anniversary.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday condemned the twin blast incidents in Amritsar and Jalandhar, describing them as a "deliberate attempt to spread terror and disturb the state's hard-earned peace and communal harmony".

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments rocked Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which targeted the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order issue in the state. The first explosion occurred around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast happened at around 11 pm near the army camp in Amritsar's Khasa.

Political Accusations Following Punjab Blasts

Cheema alleged that the BJP was attempting to create an atmosphere of fear and division in Punjab for political gains ahead of elections.

"Wherever state assembly elections approach, whether it is West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Uttar Pradesh, the BJP follows the same strategy of sowing hatred and division among people. Instead of focusing on the economy or the condition of the poor, the BJP tries to polarise voters on the basis of caste and religion," he said.

"By inciting violence and playing with the blood of innocent people, they (BJP) seek power at any cost. The AAP strongly condemns such politics," he said.

Investigation and Suspicions

Replying to a question on the DGP suspecting the role of Pakistan's ISI behind the blasts, Cheema claimed, "The DGP did not make such a statement. He had said the investigation is at an initial stage and forensic teams have been called."

Details regarding whether these incidents are linked to the ISI, some other agency or those behind it will be shared after the accused are traced, he said.

To a question on BJP leaders demanding proof of their role behind blasts, Cheema asked why riots occur in whichever state elections take place and said what could be the bigger proof than this.

He alleged that the country's agencies were being misused to create fear, to carry out blasts and create terror in the minds of people.

DGP's Statement on Possible ISI Involvement

DGP Gaurav Yadav in Amritsar said no group has claimed responsibility for the Amritsar explosion but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab which is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," he said.

AAP's Commitment to Development

Drawing a contrast between the politics of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, AAP leader Cheema said, "Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP is committed to politics based on work and development. Our government is focused on world-class education, better healthcare infrastructure, strong public services and maintaining strict law and order.

"On the other hand, the BJP depends on religion, caste politics and poaching elected representatives to destabilise democracy."