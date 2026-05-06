Bhagwant Mann Accuses BJP Of Orchestrating Punjab Blasts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP of orchestrating recent blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar to create an atmosphere of fear and manipulate voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of orchestrating minor blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Mann alleges the BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of fear to influence upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

The Chief Minister claims the BJP uses tactics of inciting violence and intimidation to secure votes.

Mann highlights the anti-sacrilege law as a countermeasure against the BJP's alleged attempts to provoke conflict.

Mann emphasises the importance of maintaining peace and law and order in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday targeted the BJP and said the twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar were how the party was preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Mann Alleges BJP's Fear Tactics

Two blasts occurred on Tuesday night, one outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 pm and another near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, at around 11 pm.

The BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear, Mann told reporters, adding that the party wanted to scare people into getting their votes.

"BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," the chief minister said, adding that investigations are underway.

Mann further alleged that the BJP always sought to gain votes by inciting violence and intimidating the public.

Emphasis on Peace and Law and Order

"I urge the BJP to cease such tactics. Punjab is a peaceful state. We are the people who always seek the welfare of the world," Mann said while speaking to reporters in Anandpur Sahib.

He claimed that the BJP had a penchant for stirring up trouble in states where it is contesting elections.

Noting the significance of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, Mann stated that it counteracts the BJP's efforts to provoke conflict between communities.

"With the anti-sacrilege law in place, no one will engage in sacrilegious acts at their behest," he said, further alleging that the law contradicts the BJP's agenda.

Mann expressed concern regarding the BJP's tactics, saying, "The BJP claims it is ready for Punjab. Are they trying to scare people with these minor blasts to secure votes? Punjab has already experienced dark times in the past."

BJP's Alleged Modus Operandi

"This is the BJP's modus operandi. In every state where it contests elections, it instigates riots, carries out minor blasts, and divides people based on religion and caste. This demonstrates their preparation for Punjab," he further alleged.

Mann also noted that Punjab often plays a significant role whenever the country faces a crisis. He emphasised that peace along with law and order will be maintained at all costs.

In response to a question about the West Bengal assembly elections, Mann mentioned Mamata Banerjee's complaints regarding the looting of the electoral mandate. "The Election Commission is also facing accusations. It should clarify its stance, ensuring it is not one-sided," Mann added.