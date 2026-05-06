Bhagwant Mann Blames BJP For Punjab Blasts, Alleges Election Plot

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses the BJP of orchestrating blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar as a tactic to influence voters in the upcoming assembly elections, alleging the party aims to create an atmosphere of fear.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses BJP of orchestrating minor blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Mann alleges the BJP is attempting to create fear to influence voters in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The Chief Minister claims the BJP uses tactics of inciting violence and intimidation to gain votes.

Mann highlights the anti-sacrilege law as a countermeasure against BJP's alleged attempts to provoke conflict.

Bhagwant Mann emphasises the importance of maintaining peace and law and order in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP of being responsible for the twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, terming them "minor", and said this was how the party was 'preparing' for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Two blasts occurred on Tuesday night, one outside the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 pm and another near the army cantonment area in Khasa, Amritsar, at around 11 pm.

BJP's Alleged Election Strategy

The BJP wants to create an atmosphere of fear, Mann told reporters, adding that the party wanted to scare people into getting their votes.

"BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," the chief minister said, adding that investigations are underway.

Mann further alleged that the BJP always sought to gain votes by inciting violence and intimidating the public.

"I urge the BJP to cease such tactics. Punjab is a peaceful state. We are the people who always seek the welfare of the world," Mann said while speaking to reporters in Anandpur Sahib.

Anti-Sacrilege Law as a Countermeasure

He claimed that the BJP had a penchant for stirring up trouble in states where it is contesting elections.

Noting the significance of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, Mann stated that it counteracts the BJP's efforts to provoke conflict between communities.

"With the anti-sacrilege law in place, no one will engage in sacrilegious acts at their behest," he said, further alleging that the law contradicts the BJP's agenda.

Maintaining Peace in Punjab

Mann expressed concern regarding the BJP's tactics, saying, "The BJP claims it is ready for Punjab. Are they trying to scare people with these minor blasts to secure votes? Punjab has already experienced dark times in the past."

"This is the BJP's modus operandi. In every state where it contests elections, it instigates riots, carries out minor blasts, and divides people based on religion and caste. This demonstrates their preparation for Punjab," he further alleged.

Mann also noted that Punjab often plays a significant role whenever the country faces a crisis. He emphasised that peace along with law and order will be maintained at all costs.

West Bengal Election Concerns

In response to a question about the West Bengal assembly elections, Mann mentioned Mamata Banerjee's complaints regarding the looting of the electoral mandate. "The Election Commission is also facing accusations. It should clarify its stance, ensuring it is not one-sided," Mann added.