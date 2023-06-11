Biparjoy to intensify into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'Biparjoy' located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours.

IMAGE: High waves are rising at Gomti Ghat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'Biparjoy' is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, IMD tweeted, 'VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 2330IST of today, near lat 17.4N and long 67.3E, about 600 km WSW of Mumbai, 530 km S-SW of Porbandar & 830 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan & adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coast around A/N of 15th June as VSCS.'

In a bulletin, IMD stated, 'The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') over east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past6-hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 10th June, 2023 over the same region near latitude 17.4°N and longitude 67.3°E, about 600 km west-southwest of Mumbai,530 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 580 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 670 km south-southwest of Naliya and 830 km south of Karachi.'

It further stated, 'It is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 06 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a very severe cyclonic storm.'

Meanwhile, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a 'red alert' as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea continues to maintain its intensity.

It was estimated to be roughly 900 kilometres due south of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The Karachi Port Trust has issued ‘emergency guidelines’ for the security of ships and port facilities due to VSCS 'Biparjoy'.

In a statement, the KPT said that the shipping activities will remain suspended, according to ARY News report.

In a statement, the trust announced that shipping activities will remain suspended in case of strong winds above 25 nautical miles.

It further said that the movement of cargo ships will remain suspended if the wind speed is above 35 nautical miles, ARY News reported.

The Karachi Port Trust has also issued two emergency frequencies for contacting ships. It said, 'In view of the impact of the storm, the movement of ships will be suspended during the night.'

The trust also instructed the authorities to shift harbour crafts to a safer place in the post. The KPT also put a ban on the double-bunking of ships at the Karachi International Container Terminal.

Earlier on Saturday, the Karachi administration imposed a ban on fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas under Section 144 due to the threat from the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'Biparjoy'.

According to the notification, the decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners concerned have been authorised to take action in case of violation of the orders.