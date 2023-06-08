News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to intensify: IMD

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to intensify: IMD

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 08, 2023 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Photograph: IMD

In a notice, IMD said, 'VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards.'

 

In its earlier bulletin, IMD said the cyclone would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during the next 3 days.

'VSCS BIPARJOY over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs & move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3days,' tweeted IMD.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
Cyclones are going to be a regular feature
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
Arabian Sea is now hotbed for cyclones
Lessons from Cyclone Tauktae
Lessons from Cyclone Tauktae
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
Why's There Cake On Rahane's Face?
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
Sri Lankan cricketer to face rape trial in Australia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cyclone Biparjoy heads towards Gujarat-Maha coasts

Cyclone Biparjoy heads towards Gujarat-Maha coasts

The Elephant Who's A TV & SM Star

The Elephant Who's A TV & SM Star

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances