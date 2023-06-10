News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Very severe' cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in 24 hrs

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2023 10:01 IST
The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Photograph: IMD

'Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during the next 24hrs,' the IMD said in a tweet.

 

In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy, high waves have been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast.

As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

"We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14," Tehsildar T C Patel, Valsad.

Earlier, with Cyclone Biparjoy forecast to be intensified in the next 36 hours, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

The districts in Kerala where the yellow alert is issued on Friday are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
