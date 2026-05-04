Bihar Student Dies By Suicide In Ranchi, Police Investigate

A 23-year-old MTech student from Bihar tragically died by suicide in Ranchi, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with a potential love affair as a contributing factor.

Key Points A 23-year-old student from Bihar allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi.

The student, Saket Kumar, was pursuing MTech in Computer Science.

Police recovered a suicide note and suspect a love affair as the cause.

The university confirmed that Kumar was academically bright and had received counselling support.

A 23-year-old student from Bihar's Aurangabad allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The body of Saket Kumar, who was pursuing MTech in Computer Science at the Central University of Jharkhand, was found hanging in his rented room in Tilta Hanuman Nagar in the Ratu police station area, they said.

Police Investigation Into Student's Death

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at a state-run hospital. A suicide note was recovered from his room," a police officer said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the death is related to a love affair. The deceased's family has been informed," he said.

University Statement On Student's Suicide

A spokesperson of the varsity said Kumar was an academically bright student.

"Kumar was depressed, and counselling support was extended to him, but unfortunately, he ended his life," he said.