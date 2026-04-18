IIT-Kharagpur Student Dies In Suspected Suicide

A 21-year-old IIT-Kharagpur student was found dead on campus in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation and cooperation from institute officials.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jaiveer Singh Doriya, a 21-year-old IIT-Kharagpur student, was found dead on the campus.

Police suspect the engineering student may have jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel building.

The student's body was discovered by campus security near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall.

IIT-Kharagpur officials are cooperating with the police investigation into the student's death.

The body of a 21-year-old student of IIT-Kharagpur was found in a pool of blood on the campus on Saturday, with police suspecting that he might have jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel building.

Student Identified, Investigation Underway

The deceased has been identified as Jaiveer Singh Doriya, a third-year engineering student from Ahmedabad.

Police said his body was spotted by campus security personnel near the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall in the morning, and they alerted the institute authorities.

The student was rushed to the BC Roy Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the student may have jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel building, a police officer said, adding the exact cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem.

IIT-Kharagpur officials said they are cooperating with the investigation. "The matter is under inquiry, and all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with the police," an official of the institute said.

Suicides at IIT and other top engineering institutes are a recurring concern, often attributed to academic pressure and social isolation. Police will likely file a case of unnatural death and conduct a thorough investigation, including interviewing fellow students and reviewing any available evidence.