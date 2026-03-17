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Home  » News » Bihar STF Officer and Two Gangsters Killed in East Champaran Encounter

Bihar STF Officer and Two Gangsters Killed in East Champaran Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 14:40 IST

A deadly gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district resulted in the death of an STF officer and two gangsters, while a separate police encounter in Patna led to the arrest of five criminals and the seizure of weapons.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • An STF personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district during an operation targeting wanted criminals.
  • The slain STF personnel was identified as Shriram Yadav, while the criminals were identified as Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar, the former wanted in multiple Arms Act cases.
  • In a separate incident in Patna, police arrested five criminals after a brief exchange of fire, seizing rifles, a revolver, and cartridges.
  • The Patna encounter occurred after police received a tip-off about criminals planning a crime in the Pandarak locality, leading to a shootout and the arrest of five individuals.

A special task force (STF) personnel and two gangsters were killed in a gunfight in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Chakia locality in the early hours.

 

The slain STF personnel was identified as Shriram Yadav, while the criminals were identified as Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar. Thakur was wanted in several Arms Act cases.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising STF and district police personnel reached Chakia locality, where Thakur and his associates were hiding. On spotting the police personnel, the criminals opened fire and tried to escape and the police retaliated, leading to a gun-battle. Shriram Yadav sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," a police statement said.

Thakur and Kumar also suffered gunshot wounds and later succumbed to their injuries during treatment, it said, adding two of their associates, identified as Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari, were arrested.

Police also seized a carbine, four pistols and five cartridges from their possession.

Patna Police Encounter and Arrests

In another incident, police arrested five criminals after a brief exchange of fire in Pandarak locality of Patna, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested criminals, wanted in several cases, have been identified as Dheeraj Kumar, Vipin Kumar, Sudal Yadav, Sanjeev Kumar and Sandheer Kumar.

The encounter took place late on Monday evening.

Acting on a tip-off that some criminals were preparing to commit a crime in Pandarak locality, a team comprising STF and district police personnel laid a trap to nab them but the criminals spotted the law enforcers and opened fire at them, to which the police retaliated, a police statement said.

All five criminals were later overpowered and Dheeraj Kumar suffered gunshot wounds in his leg during the gunfight. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and his condition is reported to be stable, it said.

Police also seized two rifles, a revolver and over 50 cartridges from their possession and further investigation is underway, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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