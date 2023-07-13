News
3 labourers from Bihar shot at in J-K's Shopian

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 13, 2023 22:36 IST
Terrorists on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said.

IMAGE: One of the seriously injured non-local labourer being brought to SMHS hospital, in Srinagar July 13, 2023. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

"Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital," Kashmir zone police said on Twitter.

 

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, condemned the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery," Abdullah said in a tweet.

Altaf Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Strongly denounce the attack on unarmed non local labourers in Gagran, Shopian district by the terrorists.

This reflects frustration, inhumanity and cheapness of terrorists involved (in) the gruesome attack on three non local labourers who had gone to buy grocery items."

Thakur urged the police to track those involved in the act and punish them sternly.

Praying for a speedy recovery of all three injured men, he said.

