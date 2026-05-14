Man Arrested In Delhi After Fleeing Bihar Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested a man wanted in Bihar for murder and attempted murder, who had been evading authorities by working as a sweeper.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kapil Kumar Paswan, wanted in Bihar for murder and attempted murder, was arrested in Delhi.

Paswan evaded arrest for over a year by working as a sweeper at a roadside dhaba.

The arrest followed a covert surveillance operation and a decoy trap by Delhi Police.

Paswan is accused of fatally shooting a man over a financial dispute in March 2025.

He is also accused of shooting another man in April 2025, who survived the attack.

Police have arrested a man here wanted in two cases in Bihar -- murder and attempted murder -- and had evaded arrest for over a year by working as a sweeper at a roadside dhaba, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Apprehended After Surveillance Operation

The accused, Kapil Kumar Paswan, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, was apprehended from the Amar Colony area in southeast Delhi on May 13 following a covert surveillance operation and a decoy trap, he said.

According to police, two cases against Paswan were registered at Rajnagar and Rahika police stations in Madhubani.

Police received information about the accused's presence in Delhi. Following this, a crime branch team launched a discreet verification exercise and kept the suspect under surveillance for two days.

Paswan's Attempt to Evade Capture

"Paswan had allegedly changed his identity and was working as a sweeper at a dhaba to avoid detection," the officer said.

During surveillance, the accused allegedly became suspicious on multiple occasions and managed to avoid interception after sensing police presence.

Police then approached the accused in plainclothes, pretending to ask for directions. As the accused engaged in conversation, other team members moved in and overpowered him before he could flee.

Details of the Alleged Crimes

During interrogation, Paswan allegedly revealed that he returned to his native village in March 2025 to settle a family property dispute, where he met his associate Sanjhu Jha.

On March 26, last year, the duo allegedly opened fire on a man identified as Deepak at his shop over a financial dispute, killing him on the spot before fleeing, police said.

On April 3, 2025, the accused allegedly fired at another man, Rahul Chaudhary, after suspecting he knew about the murder. Rahul survived the attack, and police registered an FIR at the Rahika police station. Police said Paswan has since been absconding, while Bihar Police arrested his alleged associate, Sanjhu Jha.