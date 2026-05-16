Several Injured In Bihar Land Dispute Clash

A violent clash over a land dispute in Purnea, Bihar, resulted in multiple injuries and a police investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Violent clash erupts in Bihar's Purnea district over a land dispute.

At least seven people and several security personnel sustained injuries in the clash.

Police intervened to rescue two individuals who were tied up and beaten.

Security personnel were attacked, and police vehicles were vandalised during the incident.

Authorities are investigating the land dispute and have deployed additional security to maintain order.

At least seven people and a few security personnel were injured following a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Bihar's Purnea district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Andi Tola locality under the jurisdiction of Dhamdaha police station in morning, officials said.

Police Intervention and Investigation

"We received information that a group of villagers had tied the hands and legs of two persons in the area and beat them with blunt objects. Following the intervention of the police, both of them were rescued and taken to the nearest hospital," Purnea SP Sweety Sahrawat told reporters.

The miscreants also attacked security personnel and vandalised police vehicles, Sahrawat said, adding, five other persons of the village suffered injuries in the clash, too.

Land Dispute as Potential Cause

"Prima facie it appears that land dispute might be the reason behind the incident. We are investigating the case from all angles. Several teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

"The situation at present is completely under control, and a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area," the SP said.