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Home  » News » Two Killed, Ten Injured in Haryana Land Dispute Clash

Two Killed, Ten Injured in Haryana Land Dispute Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 22:59 IST

A deadly land dispute in Haryana's Karnal district resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries as two families clashed over a piece of land, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A land dispute between two families in Mundigarhi village, Haryana, escalated into a violent clash.
  • Two men were killed, one allegedly run over by a tractor, and another succumbing to injuries sustained in the clash.
  • Ten people were injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital following the violent confrontation.
  • The clash was triggered when one family attempted to take possession of a disputed four-and-a-half-acre piece of land.
  • Police are investigating the incident, which involved the firing of gunshots, although no bullet injuries were reported.

Two men were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two families at a village in Haryana's Karnal district on Thursday, triggered by a dispute over a piece of land, police said.

An officer from the Gharaunda police station in the district said the clash took place between the members of two extended families at Mundigarhi village.

 

Of the two who died, Wahid (55) was allegedly run over by a tractor, while the other man, said to be his relative, died of injuries he sustained in the clash.

Gunshots were also fired during the clash, though no one sustained bullet injuries, police said.

The Root of the Conflict

The row erupted after one of the families tried to take possession of a four-and-a-half-acre land in the village, leading to the violent clash.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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