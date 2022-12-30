'Biggest pain in world': Tributes pour in for PM's mother

Leaders from different parties on Friday paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away in Ahmedabad two days after she was hospitalised.

Photograph: PTI Photo

'I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family! Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!'

-- President Droupadi Murmu

'Deeply condole the death of mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood.'

-- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

'It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister @narendramodiji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you.'

-- Home Minister Amit Shah

'I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief.'

-- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

'Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.'

-- Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief

The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.

-- Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Paying tributes, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was the values which Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi.

Her simple and compassionate image will always be with everyone, he said.

BJP president J P Nadda said her life will always serve as an inspiration.

Her affection and commitment to truth gave the country a glorious leadership, he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also sent their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The loss of a mother is like 'collapse of a main pillar in life, which leads to emptiness in life', Baghel said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss.

Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed condolences.

'Saddened to hear the demise of Smt Heeraben, mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul,' Azad tweeted.