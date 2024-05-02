News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Father-daughter duo killed by parcel bomb in Gujarat

Father-daughter duo killed by parcel bomb in Gujarat

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A father-daughter duo were killed and two children sustained serious injuries on Thursday after an electronic item delivered by an unidentified person exploded in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at Veda village, said sub-inspector Jitendra Rabari of Vadali police station.

 

"The parcel was delivered by an unidentified man. As soon as the electronic item was plugged in, there was a blast," he said.

While Jitu Vanzara (33) died on the spot, three injured girls were rushed to the Vadali community health centre and from there to the Himatnagar civil hospital.

Vanzara's 11-year-old daughter died at the hospital, while her sister and cousin were undergoing treatment, the police official said.

One of the injured girls was in a serious condition and put on a ventilator, said assistant resident medical officer Vipul Jani.

A relative of the victims said the parcel was delivered in an autorickshaw. Police were investigating if the family had ordered the item, Rabari said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Two hurt in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala
Two hurt in blast while making crude bomb in Kerala
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Youth killed in blast during bomb-making in Kerala
Youth killed in blast during bomb-making in Kerala
No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt
No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
'The BJP Is A Huge Banyan Tree'
'The BJP Is A Huge Banyan Tree'
Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record
Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Parcel sent to Bihar leader's house explodes, 1 dead

Parcel sent to Bihar leader's house explodes, 1 dead

Crude blast kills 7-yr-old in Bengal, EC seeks report

Crude blast kills 7-yr-old in Bengal, EC seeks report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances