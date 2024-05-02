News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April

Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 128 points as record GST collections in April, positive manufacturing data, and foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiment.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.33 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 74,611.11.

During the day, it jumped 329.65 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,812.43.

The NSE Nifty went up by 43.35 points or 0.19 per cent to 22,648.20.

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and JSW Steel were among the major gainers.

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Goods and Services Tax collections grew 12.4 per cent to a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, aided by strong economic momentum and increased domestic transactions and imports, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The GST collections have breached the Rs 2 lakh crore mark for the first time in April this year, it said in a statement.

India's manufacturing sector activity moderated in April but still recorded the second fastest improvement in operating conditions in three-and-a-half years supported by buoyant demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from 59.1 in March to 58.8 in April, signalling the second-best improvement in the health of the sector for three-and-a-half years.

In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong settled with gains while Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.02 per cent to $84.29 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,071.93 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'
'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'
'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'
'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'
Godrej Split Handled With Dignity
Godrej Split Handled With Dignity
Our votebank is every Indian: Kharge writes to Modi
Our votebank is every Indian: Kharge writes to Modi
Cong manifesto talks about reservation to Muslims: PM
Cong manifesto talks about reservation to Muslims: PM
Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in 5 years
Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in 5 years
Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen

How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances