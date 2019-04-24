Have many friends in Oppn, Mamata gifts me kurtas: PM

April 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has many "good friends" in the opposition and added that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sends personally-selected kurtas and sweets to him.

"I have many good friends in the Opposition. We do eat food together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the chief minister (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work. There Ghulam Nabi Azad and I were having a friendly conversation. When we came out media people asked, how can you be friends with Azad as you belong to the RSS. Ghulam Nabi gave a good answer: Hum dono saath khade se, bola dekho bhai bahar jo aap log sochte ho, aisa nahi hai. Shayad ek family ke roop me hum log jitne jude hue hain sabhi dal ke log, wo shayad bahar kalpana nahi kar sakte (While we two were standing, he said that what you people think outside, it's not like that. Maybe the way we the people of all the organisations are connected as a family it can't be imagined outside)," Modi said in an interaction with actor Akshay Kumar.

"Mamata didi saal me aaj bhi mujhe ek-do kurte wo khud select karne jati hain (Even today Mamata herself selects one-two kurtas for me in the year). She sends one-two kurtas for me. Even Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sends sweets to me three-four times in a year especially from Dhaka. When Mamata didi got to know this, then she also sends sweets for me one or two times in a year," he added.

Interestingly, Mamata has mostly been critical about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government and has openly opposed their various initiatives including goods and services tax and demonetisation.

On Sunday, Mamata had accused Modi of causing hardships to the people through demonetisation and said the electorate in West Bengal will pay back by not casting a "single vote" for him.

The hour-long interaction between the prime minister and the 'Khiladi' star was on a non-political theme, delving into the life of Narendra Modi as the PM.

'Never dreamt of becoming PM'

Talking about his childhood, Modi said he never dreamt of becoming the prime minister because he had a very humble beginning.

"I never thought of coming this far because as a child I had not seen anything beyond the village. The journey started and the country took me along," he said.

Talking about his family background, Modi said, "If you look at my family background, my mother would have distributed the jaggery in the neighbourhood if I had got a good job. In my personal views, being a prime minister seems very unnatural because my background does not go with current politics."

"I am surprised that so many people are giving me love and respect," he added.

This is how Modi manages his anger

Modi said that he never gets angry.

Modi told Kumar that he believes that anger entails negativity.

"I do not express my anger as it leads to negativity," he said.

"Over the years I have trained myself in a way that I don't express anger, instead, I try to get best out of the situation by inspiring others," he added.

On being asked by Kumar that PM Modi is known for his strictness, He said, "I am strict and disciplined but I do not get angry or insult any person."

He asserted that "being strict, disciplined and getting angry are two different things."

The PM further explained, "If something unpleasant happens, then I write about it on a piece of paper and then tear that paper. I repeat the process again till the time I calm down. By doing this I feel that I have vent out my anger, in the end I tear that away."

When Obama told Modi to 'sleep hard'

Modi also talked about his friendship with former United States president Barack Obama.

"When President Obama and I met, he expressed concern about my sleeping patterns. He asked me why I sleep so less," Modi said.

He added, "(Obama) bole tu aisa kyun karta hai? Tujhe aaj pata nahi hai yeh tera nasha hai kaam ka. Tum karte rahoge. Lekin tum bohot apna nuksan kar rahe ho. (Obama told me that I am a workaholic and that I am harming myself)."

"Whenever he (Obama) meets me, he asks whether I have increased my sleep timing or not," Modi said.