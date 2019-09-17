News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Modi seeks mother's blessings on birthday

PHOTOS: Modi seeks mother's blessings on birthday

Last updated on: September 17, 2019 19:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his nonagenarian mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday and had lunch with her.

Modi spent around half an hour with his mother, who lives with his younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near Gandhinagar.

TV visuals showed the PM paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother, who was seen blessing her now world-famous son.

After coming out of the house, Modi also allowed local residents to click selfies with him and gave autographs to kids.

 

Modi reached Raisan after addressing a gathering at Kevadiya in Narmada district. Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late on Monday, inaugurated the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam.

Modi was to meet his mother early on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule.

Photographs: ANI Photos

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

In b'day address, Modi lauds Sardar Patel's vision

In b'day address, Modi lauds Sardar Patel's vision

PM seeks his mother's blessings after poll victory

PM seeks his mother's blessings after poll victory

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use