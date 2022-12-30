News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 30, 2022 07:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraben on her 100th birthday, in Gandhinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

"Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital", the medical bulletin said.

 

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother.

He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
