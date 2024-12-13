News
Home  » News » The Do-Gooder Who Has Donated Blood 21 Times

By ARCHANA MASIH
December 13, 2024 12:56 IST
'I will continue to donate blood till I am healthy.'

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his mementos. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff.com

Hum Bharat Ke LogBhuvneshwar Kumar has donated blood at the Red Cross Blood Bank 21 times so far.

In January he will make his way to the Red Cross donation centre in Saran, Bihar, to donate blood again.

"I was a member of the Scouts and Guides organisation and joined the Red Cross Society in March 2018 as a volunteer which sensitised me to contributing to society," he says.

Bhuvaneshwar first came to know about a blood donation drive through Facebook in 2018. Hesitant, he did not inform his parents that he was going to donate blood.

But once at the donation centre, he was confident.

"It was no big deal. After it was done, I was given juice and rasgulla. I had to wait for 20 minutes and then went home."

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar shows his certificates. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff.com

He has been donating blood every three months and has accumulated several certificates from the Red Cross Society for doing so.

In recognition of the donation, a donor card is given. A donor card makes the person eligible to get a unit of blood during an emergency at the state run blood bank. He has helped 15-16 people get blood on his donor card.

"Healthy individuals can donate blood every three months. I have three friends who also donate regularly," says the young man who has an MCom degree. His family operates a local shop.

Bhuvaneshwar has been featured in the local newspaper several times for his blood donation actions. The district magistrate gave him a pat on his back the last time he donated blood.

"No big task is possible without motivation. I will continue to do this as long as I am healthy and hope others are encouraged to do the same."

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
 
