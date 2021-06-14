Why Sachin donated blood

June 14, 2021 17:14 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar donates blood. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar donated blood on World Blood Donor Day in Mumbai on Monday.

'Some time ago, one of my family members got operated. It was a major surgery, he lost a lot of blood. It was a traumatic experience for all of us looking for blood. Some unknown person donated blood and saved my family member's life,' Sachin says in a video posted on Twitter.

'We were super thrilled. We didn't know how to thank him, so I am using this platform to thank this person. Today is World Blood Donor Day, me along with my team we have donated blood, I sincerely hope that this helps someone in need.'

'I urge everyone to voluntarily donate blood. This is a noble cause and all you need to do is get in touch with a blood bank.'