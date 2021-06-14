News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Sachin donated blood

Why Sachin donated blood

By Rediff Cricket
June 14, 2021 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar donates blood. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter
 

Sachin Tendulkar donated blood on World Blood Donor Day in Mumbai on Monday.

'Some time ago, one of my family members got operated. It was a major surgery, he lost a lot of blood. It was a traumatic experience for all of us looking for blood. Some unknown person donated blood and saved my family member's life,' Sachin says in a video posted on Twitter.

'We were super thrilled. We didn't know how to thank him, so I am using this platform to thank this person. Today is World Blood Donor Day, me along with my team we have donated blood, I sincerely hope that this helps someone in need.'

'I urge everyone to voluntarily donate blood. This is a noble cause and all you need to do is get in touch with a blood bank.'

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Blood Donors India Saves Lives!
How Blood Donors India Saves Lives!
Mankad, Sangakkara inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Mankad, Sangakkara inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Unadkat's emotional post after India snub
Unadkat's emotional post after India snub
Cong, NCP want CBI to reveal outcome in Sushant case
Cong, NCP want CBI to reveal outcome in Sushant case
WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'
WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'
Sandstone for Ram temple: Raj to begin mine e-auction
Sandstone for Ram temple: Raj to begin mine e-auction
RIL, Infy, TCS lift D-St; Sensex closes at new peak
RIL, Infy, TCS lift D-St; Sensex closes at new peak

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'

WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use