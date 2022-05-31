Bhim Singh, founder of J-K's Panthers Party, passes away

Founder of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Prof Bhim Singh passed away in Jammu on Tuesday after being unwell for about a month. He was 81.

IMAGE: Prof Bhim Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former legislator hailed from Udhampur district's Bhugterian village. He leaves behind his wife Jai Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in London.

Singh breathed his last at GMC Hospital in Jammu.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Lieutenent Governor Manoj Sinha said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Singh.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.