Rediff.com  » News » Pak drone, carrying magnetic bombs, grenades, shot down in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2022 16:38 IST
A Pakistani drone, carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many Under Barrel Grenade Launchers grenades, was shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border, a senior police officer said.

IMAGE: Police with the Pakistani drone that was shot down in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, May 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas for which security has been tightened.

 

A police search party picked up the movement of the drone at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area in the morning and fired at it, additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

He said the drone was brought down after being hit by the ground fire.

The bomb disposal squad, called to inspect the drone's payload, found seven magnetic bombs and an equal number of grenades compatible with UBGL attached to it, Singh said.

The ADGP said police search parties were being regularly sent to the area because of the frequent drone activity from across the border.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 on two routes -- the traditional 48-km course through Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km route through central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
