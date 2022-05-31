News
2 terrorists involved in civilian killings gunned down in JK

2 terrorists involved in civilian killings gunned down in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2022 10:32 IST
Two local terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The encounter broke out at Rajpora in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Monday night after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation, a police official said.

Two local terrorists were killed in the gun battle. Two AK rifles and incriminating material were seized from the scene of the encounter, he said.

 

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain duo were involved in killing civilians, including a government employee.

"Killed terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee/peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral," the IGP Kashmir tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
