Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in JK

Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2022 11:54 IST
Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said.

An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.

 

They said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants.

This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

This is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month.

While three of the victims were off-duty policeman, four were civilians.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
