BESCOM Engineer Nabbed For Alleged Bribery

A BESCOM engineer in Bengaluru has been arrested after an electrical contractor was caught accepting a bribe for sanctioning additional power, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points Lokayukta police arrested an electrical contractor for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of a BESCOM engineer.

The bribe was allegedly demanded for sanctioning additional power supply for a temporary electricity meter.

The complainant alleged the BESCOM official demanded a bribe to sanction an additional 25 kilowatts of power.

The electrical contractor was caught red-handed while accepting the Rs 50,000 bribe.

Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday caught red-handed an electrical contractor allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on behalf of an Assistant Executive Engineer attached to BESCOM for sanctioning additional power supply for a temporary electricity meter, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Complaint

Complainant N Raghuraj (30), a resident of Sanjeevini Nagar in Hegganahalli area of Peenya, approached Lokayukta police alleging that the official had demanded a bribe to sanction an additional 25 kilowatts of power for the temporary meter connection.

According to officials, the accused officer allegedly instructed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Kantharaju, an electrical contractor.

Arrest And Investigation

The contractor was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the Rs 50,000 bribe amount.

The accused officer was arrested and further investigation is under way, officials said.