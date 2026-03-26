Teenager Arrested After Double Stabbing in Bengaluru Over Alleged Affair

A teenager has been arrested in Bengaluru after a woman and her brother were stabbed to death amidst a heated argument over an alleged illicit relationship, sparking a police investigation into the tragic double murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman and her brother were fatally stabbed in Bengaluru following a dispute over an alleged illicit affair.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the double murder.

The incident occurred after the victims confronted the alleged mistress about the affair.

The victims sustained multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

A murder case has been registered against three individuals, and an investigation is ongoing.

A 36-year-old woman and her younger brother were allegedly stabbed to death by a minor boy here on Thursday following a quarrel over an alleged illicit relationship, police said. The deceased were identified as Yamuna and her brother Sudeep (34), they said.

Mallegowda and Yamuna had been married for 20 years. The couple have a 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, police said. The accused is a 16-year-old boy, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab him.

The incident occurred in the Peenya police station limits here.

Details of the Dispute

According to police, Yamuna's husband Mallegowda was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with another woman. Yamuna and her brother had gone to the alleged woman's house to question the issue, following which a heated argument broke out.

During the altercation, the alleged woman's minor son allegedly stabbed both Yamuna and Sudeep, police said.

Both had sustained multiple stab injuries inflicted with knives on the neck, body, hands, and back, and died on the spot, a senior police said.

Previous Disputes and Financial Dealings

In his complaint, Mallegowda stated that around three months ago, a quarrel had taken place between his family and that of the other woman, over allegations of an illicit relationship between him and her.

Later, both families had reached a compromise. They had also visited Byadarahalli Police Station in January this year, it said.

He further stated that about six months ago, he had lent Rs two lakh to the alleged woman, which she repaid around 20 days ago.

However, despite this, his wife continued to quarrel with him, alleging that he had a relationship with her. Recently, there had been no such disputes, the FIR stated.

Investigation Underway

A case of murder has been registered against three people, including the alleged woman, her son and another person in connection with the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.